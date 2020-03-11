Summit Global Investments Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Unitil were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Unitil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Unitil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. 4,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,402. The stock has a market cap of $909.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.22. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

