Summit Global Investments Has $950,000 Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.11% of HealthStream worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in HealthStream by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthStream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $808.21 million, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

