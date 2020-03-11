Summit Global Investments Has $975,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Otter Tail were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 54.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 71.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

