Summit Global Investments Has $979,000 Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX traded down $5.39 on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. 28,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

