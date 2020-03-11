Summit Global Investments Has $980,000 Position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.10% of German American Bancorp. worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,955. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $402,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,839.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director U Butch Klem bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. Insiders purchased 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $489,588 over the last 90 days. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

