Summit Global Investments Has $987,000 Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,207 shares of company stock worth $6,876,368. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of EBS traded down $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 21,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,375. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

