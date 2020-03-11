Summit Global Investments Has $988,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Heritage Commerce worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.