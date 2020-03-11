Summit Global Investments Has $993,000 Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.22% of Carriage Services worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Carriage Services stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,422. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $368.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO William Goetz bought 5,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $307,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,700 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $53,595.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,218 shares of company stock worth $185,891 and sold 2,642 shares worth $63,625. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.