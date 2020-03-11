Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.11% of Kelly Services worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 44.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 3,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.