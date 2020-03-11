Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after buying an additional 696,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,560 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,727,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after purchasing an additional 334,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 407,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,346. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

