Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.