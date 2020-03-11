Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $8.35 on Wednesday, hitting $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.44.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

