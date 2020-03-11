Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,453. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.