Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,490 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PNM Resources were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 61.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 27,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources Inc has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

