Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,800 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XAN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 20,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

XAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Exantas Capital Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

