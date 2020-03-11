Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Archrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Archrock by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Archrock by 24.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 13,160 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 13,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 82,875 shares of company stock valued at $496,664. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 85,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 92.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

