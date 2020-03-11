Summit Global Investments Raises Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.24% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,718. The firm has a market cap of $416.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.25. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

