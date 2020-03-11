Summit Global Investments Sells 21,765 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.09% of Photronics worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 28,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $820.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.