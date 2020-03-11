Summit Global Investments Sells 3,190 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PC Connection by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PC Connection by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 6,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.24. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

