Summit Global Investments Sells 875 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.15% of QCR worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QCR by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QCR by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in QCR by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $580.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.