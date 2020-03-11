Summit Global Investments Takes $1.40 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $913,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 13,711,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,896,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

