Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.14% of Flushing Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 10,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

