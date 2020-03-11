Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,750 Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMT stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,705. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

