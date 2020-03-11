Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $67.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,212.45. The company had a trading volume of 154,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,439.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $859.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

