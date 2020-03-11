Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Bankwell Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Bankwell Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

