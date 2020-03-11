Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

BA stock traded down $33.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.80. 1,713,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.92 and a 200-day moving average of $344.82. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

