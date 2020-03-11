Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 365,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $14.30 on Wednesday, hitting $266.27. The company had a trading volume of 702,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,020. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $222.84 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

