Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 415.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SGY stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.33. 1,435,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,329. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

