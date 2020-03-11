Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at TD Securities

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 415.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SGY stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.33. 1,435,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,329. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

