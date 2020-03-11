Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,580,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,299,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 513,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,501. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

