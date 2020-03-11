TD Securities Lowers Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to $1.70

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $1.80 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 456.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ZPTAF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.23.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

