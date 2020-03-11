TD Securities Lowers Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to $1.70

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $1.80 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 456.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of ZPTAF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.23.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.