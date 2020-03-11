Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 5,010,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,473,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $51,931,612.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

