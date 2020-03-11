TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) vs. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Financial Analysis

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -25.58% -44.11% -29.96% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.97 million 0.49 -$11.80 million N/A N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.64%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions. It also provides Mondoxyne, a doxycycline-based prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic used as a treatment for acne vulgaris; Acuicyn, a HOCl-based product indicated to relieve itch and inflammation while helping to keep areas around the eye clean; and Microcyn, a line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting various pathogens, as well as antibiotic-resistant strains that slow natural healing of wounds. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH and MicrocynVS, which are HOCl-based solutions designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; and Pediacyn, Epicyn, Gramaderm, and Microdacyn for dermatoses, scar management, and acne. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

