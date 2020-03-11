Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,136 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $126,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $20.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.84. 169,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,435. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.63 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

