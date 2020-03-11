TheStreet Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to C+

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of CNP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

