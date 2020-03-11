TheStreet Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to C+

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.
Shares of CNP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.