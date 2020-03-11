TheStreet Downgrades Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) to C

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 632,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 257,973 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 297,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

