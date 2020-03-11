Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 157,370 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259,473 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.63% of Southwest Airlines worth $175,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 768,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

