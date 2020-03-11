Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 18,848 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $100,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.17. 1,381,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,306. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.