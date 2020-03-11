Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 9,668 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $150,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 465,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,014. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

