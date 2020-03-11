Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 877,575 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nike were worth $121,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,856. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.99.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

