Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 387,683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Paypal worth $136,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,802,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,692. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.