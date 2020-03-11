Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.85% of Ally Financial worth $99,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 577,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

