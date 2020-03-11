Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,966 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty comprises approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.17% of Assured Guaranty worth $194,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,267,000 after buying an additional 606,934 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,047,000 after acquiring an additional 138,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 98,926 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

