Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $226,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $9.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $374.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

