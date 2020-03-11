Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $100.62 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $100,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

NYSE:ICE traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 268,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

