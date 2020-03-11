Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $104.11 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,661 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,411 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Exelon worth $104,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after buying an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 583.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,547 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 913,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

NYSE EXC traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. 1,244,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,343. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

