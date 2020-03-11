Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $114.32 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $114,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $6,367,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $74.12. 25,621,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,780,621. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,589 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

