Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $121.21 Million Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,662 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.47% of Hain Celestial Group worth $121,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 91,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.