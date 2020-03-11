Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $122.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,400 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $122,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,725,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 370,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,608,000 after buying an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. 4,927,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,152. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

