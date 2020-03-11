Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $126.82 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.17% of AGCO worth $126,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 57,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

