Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $144.84 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,912 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $144,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,773,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,370,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

